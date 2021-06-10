TV presenter Paul Heiney complains as train leaves passengers behind

Published: 3:34 PM June 10, 2021

Broadcaster Paul Heiney was among passengers left stranded at Ipswich after their train left without them. - Credit: Archant

Suffolk-based television presenter Paul Heiney was among a group of passengers left fuming as their London-bound train pulled out of Ipswich station without allowing them time to make a connection.

They were then faced with a wait of almost an hour for the next train - even though they had been told the connecting service would be waiting for them as their train approached Ipswich.

Mr Heiney had caught the East Suffolk line train to make a journey to London on Wednesday. That train was 14 minutes late because it was held up by a freight train.

However, an onboard announcement told passengers to use the footbridge at Ipswich station to reach a train that would be waiting to leave for London.

He said: "We got off and there were a lot of people who were quite old with luggage struggling to get across the bridge.

You may also want to watch:

"But as we ran down the steps, the train pulled out. When we asked about that at customer service, we told it couldn't wait."

Passengers were told to cross the station bridge to reach their London train - but it left without them. - Credit: John Day

It was almost an hour before the next train came. Mr Heiney said he could not criticise the customer services staff, who were very pleasant and understanding - but were not able to do anything to make life easier for the passengers.

A Greater Anglia spokeswoman said: “We are very sorry for the delays caused to passengers on the 11.06am Lowestoft to Ipswich service on Wednesday.

"The train was 14minutes late due to an earlier fault on a freight train.

“The train arrived in Ipswich at 12.49am and the next service for London Liverpool Street departed at 12.52pm. We apologise that not all customers were able to make the connection.

“Unfortunately, it is not always possible for us to delay the departure of some services, as this can severely impact the rest of the network and cause more knock-on delays.”

The incident happened the day before Greater Anglia was presented with "Golden Whistle" award from the Institution of Railway Operators for having the most punctual times in the South East on its Intercity services from stations between London, Ipswich and Norwich.