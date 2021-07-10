News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'An unbelievable footballer' - Paul Mariner's teammates pay tribute to Town legend

Author Picture Icon

Emily Townsend

Published: 10:34 AM July 10, 2021    Updated: 11:24 AM July 10, 2021
Terry Butcher, Paul Mariner, Eric Gates and Mick Mills

Terry Butcher, Paul Mariner, Eric Gates and Mick Mills - Credit: RICHARD SNASDELL

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner’s former teammates have paid tribute to a “wonderful character” who was the “life and soul of the party” following his death aged 68.

The Ipswich and England striker died on Friday after a short battle with brain cancer, his family said.

He's no mug: Paul Mariner enjoys a pre-kickoff mug of tea before his side take on Ipswich on Saturda

Mariner played for both Ipswich and England - Credit: Archant

Mick Mills said he feels there was no player better than Paul at Portman Road during the "terrific" Sir Bobby Robson era, which saw his squad lift the UEFA Cup in 1981. 

Paying tribute to his friend and colleague, he said: “It is very devastating news.

"Obviously, first of all, our thoughts are with his partner Val, his mother Peggy, and his three sons George, Joe and Dan. Our love goes to them at this very difficult time.

“We knew about Paul’s problems and his illness, it’s been a very slow thing so we knew that it was very close.

Mick Mills leads out the Ipswich Town team for the first leg of the UEFA Cup semi-final against Colo

Mick Mills leads out the Ipswich Town team for the first leg of the UEFA Cup semi-final against Cologne at Portman Road in April 1981. He is followed by Ipswich players Paul Cooper, Alan Brazil, Arnold Muhren, Eric Gates, Frans Thijssen, John Wark, Steve McCall, Russell Osman and Terry Butcher. Not in picture: Paul Mariner Photograph: EADT - Credit: Archant

“But it’s hit everybody so hard because he’s too young to have gone.

He added: “He was a massive, massive personality, he was a terrific player, everything about him was colossal.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Loving' father-of-three dies in hospital days after Earl Stonham crash
  2. 2 Inside Suffolk’s most exclusive underground supper club 
  3. 3 Ashton: I want at least five more signings
  1. 4 Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner dies aged 68
  2. 5 Town Transfer Talk: Latest on Celina, Crooks, Bishop and more
  3. 6 Murder probe launched after man killed in Ipswich guest house attack
  4. 7 Euro 2020 final: Where can you buy England's home shirt?
  5. 8 Police tape off major town centre street after 'incident'
  6. 9 Overgrown house in desirable Ipswich street up for auction for £125k
  7. 10 Police cordon in place after assault at Ipswich guest house

"There was no player better I don’t think than Paul at Portman Road during that terrific Bobby Robson era.

"He was terrific on the pitch, a great leader of the line, certainly one you would much prefer to have in your team than against you. All of his colleagues remember him most for his personality and his presence in the dressing room.

Dressing room scene: Town players (from left) Frans Thijssen, Arnold Muhren and Paul Mariner take in

Mick Mills said Mariner's colleagues remember him most for his personality and his presence in the dressing room - Credit: Archant


“Dressing rooms are notorious for being fun-a-minute, wise-cracking, that type of thing. But Paul was right at the very top of all the stuff that went on in the dressing group and everyone absolutely adored him.”

John Wark told Ipswich Town FC’s website that Paul was “his best mate” who was close enough to be his brother.

“I have seen Paul over recent weeks and it’s been hard and then when the news came through, it’s tough to take,” he said.

“Obviously my thoughts are with his family and what they are going through and it’s difficult to talk about it at the moment.

Ipswich Town's John Wark (left) and Paul Mariner kiss the trophy

Ipswich Town's John Wark (left) and Paul Mariner kiss the trophy - Credit: Archant

“He was my best mate. As a footballer he was unbelievable. He came into the club and made a difference immediately.

“He could hold the ball up, scores goals. He’d take all the knocks for us. He made us a better team - and he helped me so much as well.

Wark added: “As a person, he was even better than he was as a player and that is saying something. Bobby [Robson] put us together as room-mates and it just went boom from there.

“He was so bubbly. He was the loud one in the dressing-room, the one that got everyone going. The boys loved him, we all did.

“He called me his ‘brother’. That’s how close we were and we stayed in touch, even when he went to America. I can’t speak highly enough of him as a footballer but even more so as a person.”

Ipswich Town's UEFA Cup winning squad. Back row, left to right: Alan Brazil, Paul Mariner, Russell O

Ipswich Town's UEFA Cup winning squad. Back row, left to right: Alan Brazil, Paul Mariner, Russell Osman, Terry Butcher, Laurie Sivell, Paul Cooper, Frans Thijssen, Kevin Steggles, Allan Hunter, Arnold Muhren. Front row, left to right: Bobby Robson (manager), Eric Gates, John Wark, Mick Mills (captain), Kevin Beattie, Kevin O'Callaghan, Steve McCall and Bobby Ferguson (coach). - Credit: Archant - Credit: Archant

Former Ipswich centre-back Russell Osman, who played alongside Paul in the late 1970s and early 1980s, said he was “always full of energy and life”.

“He was a wonderful teammate, a great person, life and soul of the party.

“He was always full of energy and life. He was a wonderful character, and a very important part of the team that we had in the late 70s, early 80s.

Osman added: “He was just a great lad, loved his music, loved his rock and roll, his heavy rock music especially. He was just a wonderful, wonderful fella.”

Former Manchester United, England and Millwall winger Gordon Hill roomed with the Ipswich legend during their time playing for the national side.

He tweeted: “I got the sad news a couple of hours ago of the passing of my very good and close friend  Paul Mariner.

 “It is heartbreaking to me as we were close, and roomed together in the England team.

"Rest in peace PM you will always be with me and remembered fondly.”

Fellow England legend Peter Shilton recalled playing with him during the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

He tweeted: "I’m so sorry to hear about the loss of Paul Mariner. I had the pleasure of playing with him in the England 82 World Cup in Spain.

"A great gentleman and terrific player, my condolences to his family at this sad time.”

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live

Air ambulance called to crash between lorry and two cars on A134

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Liam Gibbs celebrates his goal against Southend United in the FA Youth Cup at Portman Road Picture:

Ipswich youth star Gibbs set to sign for Norwich

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Wigan Athletic have signed Charlie Wyke on a Bosman free transfer from Sunderland. Photo: Wigan Athletic

League One rivals Wigan make statement with Wyke signing

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Sheffield Wednesday's Adam Reach in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough Sta

10 players still available on frees from League One rivals

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus