Man denies causing shop wall crash by careless driving

19 February, 2020 - 05:30
A car crashed into the front of PC World in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

A 51-year-old man has denied driving without due care and attention after a vehicle collided with a branch of Currys PC World.

Paul Skinner appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to plead not guilty to careless driving in Bury St Edmunds last summer.

Prosecutor Ashley Petchey said Skinner was alleged to have lost control of an automatic Chrysler Voyager, having depressed the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the vehicle to speed forwards and crash into a Ford Escort before colliding with the exterior wall of Currys PC World.

He said the collision, which happened at 9.37am on June 12, at St Edmundsbury Retail Park, caused in excess of £25,000 worth of damage to the store, which was forced to close for the day.

Skinner, of High Street, Lakenheath, was learning to drive at the time of the collision, which he denied causing by careless driving.

He will stand trial at the same court on April 9.

