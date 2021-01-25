Breaking

Published: 7:25 PM January 25, 2021

Owner and head chef of Pea Porridge Justin Sharp. The restaurant has been awarded Suffolk's first Michelin Star - Credit: Archant

There’s delight for the food and drink industry in Suffolk this evening as a popular Bury St Edmunds restaurant celebrates being awarded one Michelin Star - the first ever achieved in the county.

Pea Porridge, opened by chef Justin Sharp and wife Jurga 11 years ago, has held a Michelin Bib Gourmand for several years and is often praised and recognised by leading guide books.

Justin’s food is fuelled by a passion for the best seasonal produce, with the chef often singing the praises of the small producers he supports in his kitchen.

During lockdown Pea Porridge changed direction, focussing on harnessing flavours from the Middle East and southern Mediterranean – with dishes such as goat tagine and burnt Basque cheesecake proving popular parts of Justin’s takeaway Get My Goat menu.

There was good news for another Bury St Edmunds business too, as Karine Canevet of Maison Bleue was given Michelin’s Sommelier Award.

