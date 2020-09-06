E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Three jailed for trying to smuggle in family

PUBLISHED: 08:51 06 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:51 06 September 2020

Harwich International Port. Picture: FILE/ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Harwich International Port. Picture: FILE/ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Archant

Three people smugglers caught hiding a family of five in the back of a van at Harwich port have been jailed for 30 months each.

Leontin Padure, one of three people smugglers caught hiding a family of five in the back of a van, who have been jailed for 30 months each. PA Photo. Picture: HOME OFFICE/PA WIRELeontin Padure, one of three people smugglers caught hiding a family of five in the back of a van, who have been jailed for 30 months each. PA Photo. Picture: HOME OFFICE/PA WIRE

Leontin Padure, 37, Maria-Mirabela Bulumez, 22, and Marcel-Ionut Frant, 27, were all arrested on February 16 after they were stopped at the Essex port.

Border Force officers searched a red Mercedes Sprinter van driven by Padure at Harwich International Port as it arrived on a ferry from the Netherlands.

The officers found four people hiding in a false bulkhead in the back of the van.

A fifth person was found hiding behind a row of seats.

Maria-Mirabela Bulumez, one of three people smugglers caught hiding a family of five in the back of a van, who have been jailed for 30 months each. Picture: HOME OFFICE/PA WIREMaria-Mirabela Bulumez, one of three people smugglers caught hiding a family of five in the back of a van, who have been jailed for 30 months each. Picture: HOME OFFICE/PA WIRE

Air holes had been drilled into the false partition where the family of three men and two women, who came from Afghanistan, were found.

You may also want to watch:

Officers also found tools used to seal up the false space between the driver’s cab and the back of the van.

The three smugglers, who all come from Romania and have no fixed UK address, admitted charges of assisting unlawful immigration.

Marcel-Ionut Frant, one of three people smugglers caught hiding a family of five in the back of a van, who have been jailed for 30 months each. Picture: HOME OFFICE/PAMarcel-Ionut Frant, one of three people smugglers caught hiding a family of five in the back of a van, who have been jailed for 30 months each. Picture: HOME OFFICE/PA

They were each sentenced on August 24 at Chelmsford Crown Court to 30 months in prison, the Home Office said.

Frant also received a nine-month concurrent sentence for possessing a false driving licence.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “We will not tolerate people smuggling in any form, and are doing all we can to tackle those responsible for this appalling trade.

“This was a reckless attempt to circumvent our border controls and anyone in doubt about the consequences of such actions should take note - you will be caught and put behind bars.”

The van driven by the gang had a false rear wall, behind which were the Afghan illegal immigrants. Picture: HOME OFFICE/PA WIREThe van driven by the gang had a false rear wall, behind which were the Afghan illegal immigrants. Picture: HOME OFFICE/PA WIRE

The Home Office said the cases of the Afghan family are now being dealt with according to the immigration rules.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Human remains found in Sudbury are NOT Corrie’s, says mum

Corrie McKeague, who went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Human remains discovered in Sudbury belong to ‘athletic man’, police confirm

Forensic teams in Sudbury after human remains were found Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Developer submits plans for 80 homes in small village

Hopkins Homes has submitted plans for 80 new homes in land known as Chapel Field in Grundisburgh Picture: HOPKINS HOMES

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Human remains found in Sudbury are NOT Corrie’s, says mum

Corrie McKeague, who went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Human remains discovered in Sudbury belong to ‘athletic man’, police confirm

Forensic teams in Sudbury after human remains were found Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Developer submits plans for 80 homes in small village

Hopkins Homes has submitted plans for 80 new homes in land known as Chapel Field in Grundisburgh Picture: HOPKINS HOMES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Three jailed for trying to smuggle in family

Harwich International Port. Picture: FILE/ANDREW PARTRIDGE

First look: Family hopes new farm shop cafe will become ‘destination’ for visitors

Matthew Russell and Hannah Griffiths are the shop and cafe managers at the Willow Tree Farm Cafe in Glemsford. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

What lockdown rules are still in place?

Which lockdown rules are still in place in Suffolk? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Green store project launches crowdfunder to help change the way we shop

Sophie Taylor in her Thornham Gift and Eco Shop Picture: KEITH MINDHAM PHOTOGRAPHY

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-0 win against Bristol Rovers

Luke Chambers is congratulated by Teddy Bishop, Alan Judge and Toto Nsiala after his header put Ipswich Town 2-0 up against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller