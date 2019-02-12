Green fingered children plant hedge row on museum land
PUBLISHED: 19:19 01 March 2019
Pupils have been getting dirty fingers helping the Museum of East Anglian Life plant rows of hedges - paid for by a generous grant from the People’s Postcode Lottery.
The students from neighbouring Abbot’s Hall Primary School in Stowmarket took part in two sessions to help plant the bushes and clean up the museum’s grounds by carrying out a litter pick.
The hedges have been funded by a generous grant, worth £14,785, which was awarded by the Postcode Local Trust, a charity funded entirely by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery.
The money will allow the museum to replace 2km of deteriorating wooden and metal fencing with native species of hedging, including fruiting trees, as well as creating new habitats and food for birds, animals and insects.
The hedges will improve biodiversity and the environment in the town for residents and visitors.
Chloe Brett, marketing officer at the museum, said: “It was a really good day. We had 60 of the pupils come over from Abbot’s Hall Primary so it was very busy.
“We had some of them helping to plant the hedges and some doing some litter picking, so they were all helping to make the site look ready to go.
“I think the kids really enjoyed themselves. It must be really nice to get out of the school and be able to be active and I don’t think there are many better places for them to enjoy themselves than our site.
“Abbot’s Hall are our neighbours so we always take the opportunity to bring them here so they could use our facilities.
“We have 75 acres of beautiful land for our community to enjoy and so we are really keen to allow as many people as possible to utilise it as best as possible.”
Ellie Rees, fourth year teacher from Abbot’s Hall, said: “It was brilliant. The children really enjoyed themselves. It is great that they can make history by planting the hedges and they have learnt new skills.
“We are neighbours with the museum so we try to get there as often as possible. It is great to have such a brilliant resource so close to our school.
“It is such a brilliant part of our community and it’s great for our children to go there and do some sketching or some geography.”
The museum has also recently embarked on a huge project to update its online database with pictures of all of its artefacts.