Rail services disrupted after person hit by train

Greater Anglia rail services have been disrupted after a person was hit by a train in north Essex.

The firm said on Twitter that a person had been hit by a train between Manningtree and Harwich Town railway stations.

A rail replacement bus service will be in operation between the two stations and services from London will terminate at Harwich Town.

Disruption is expected until 7pm, Greater Anglia said.

The condition of the person who was struck is not known at this time.