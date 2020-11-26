E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rail services disrupted after person hit by train

PUBLISHED: 18:57 26 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:57 26 November 2020

Greater Anglia services have been disrupted after a person was hit by a train Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Greater Anglia services have been disrupted after a person was hit by a train Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia rail services have been disrupted after a person was hit by a train in north Essex.

The firm said on Twitter that a person had been hit by a train between Manningtree and Harwich Town railway stations.

You may also want to watch:

A rail replacement bus service will be in operation between the two stations and services from London will terminate at Harwich Town.

Disruption is expected until 7pm, Greater Anglia said.

The condition of the person who was struck is not known at this time.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk to be in Tier 2 in local lockdown system

All shops can open again next week. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How do Tier 1 areas like Cornwall compare to Suffolk?

The whole of Suffolk has been placed under Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Weird Suffolk: Have you seen the strange sea serpent of Southwold

Does a sea monster prowl the coast near Southwold? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about living on a houseboat in Suffolk

The family's boat is actually a Dutch barge and comfortably fits four people on it Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Home But Not Alone calls exceed 12,000 in Covid-19 pandemic

Home But Not Alone has been supporting vulnerable people in Suffolk. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL