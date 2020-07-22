Ipswich to London line reopened after person hit by train

Service from Ipswich to London were cancelled this afternoon after a person was hit by a train near Colchester. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sarah Lucy Brown

A person has been hit by a train on the mainline between London Liverpool Street and Norwich and a bus replacement service is currently in place.

The incident happened this afternoon when a person was hit by the 2.30pm service from Norwich to London Liverpool Street, near Colchester.

Several services were cancelled and any trains coming from London Liverpool Street were terminated at Colchester and did not continue to Ipswich and Norwich.

Also services from Ipswich and Norwich were terminated at Manningtree.

The line has now been reopened but some buses will still run while scheduled services recover from the delays.

The condition of the victim is not yet known and British Transport Police have been contacted for further information.

To find out if your journey has been disrupted see the Greater Anglia JourneyCheck.