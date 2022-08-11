News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Waveney MP latest to back Rishi Sunak for Tory leader

Author Picture Icon

William Warnes

Published: 12:33 PM August 11, 2022
Waveney MP Peter Aldous

Waveney MP Peter Aldous has backed Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest - Credit: House of Commons

Waveney MP Peter Aldous has pledged his support for Rishi Sunak in the ongoing Conservative leadership race. 

Prior to her being knocked in the previous round of voting, Mr Aldous had initially backed Penny Mordaunt.

Since her departure from the contest, the Suffolk MP had remained quiet on his choice between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

east devon

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are running to be the next UK Prime Minister. - Credit: Parliament.

Mr Sunak is the latest Suffolk to back Mr Sunak, following Matt Hancock, West Suffolk, James Cartlidge, South Suffolk and Dr Dan Poulter, Central Suffolk and North Ipswich. 

On the other hand, MP for Suffolk Coastal, Thérèse Coffey, and MP for Ipswich, Tom Hunt, have pledged their support for Sunak's rival, Liz Truss. 

MP for Bury St Edmunds, Jo Churchill, has not yet revealed who she will be supporting.

Conservative Party
Peter Aldous
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Firefighters are currently tackling a field fire near Great Bealings

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Firefighters tackling fire near popular Suffolk hotel and spa

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A flare on the Portman Road pitch.

EFL Cup | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's cup defeat to Colchester played out

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 11-12-2021 of Richard Keogh. Blackpool boss Neil Critchley will be hoping to have R

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town closing in on deal for experienced defender Keogh

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Colchester United's Luke Chambers during the Sky Bet League Two match at The Fully Charged New Lawn,

Football | Match Coverage

'Ipswich will be my club for the rest of my days' - Chambers on Town return

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon