Waveney MP latest to back Rishi Sunak for Tory leader

Waveney MP Peter Aldous has backed Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest - Credit: House of Commons

Waveney MP Peter Aldous has pledged his support for Rishi Sunak in the ongoing Conservative leadership race.

Prior to her being knocked in the previous round of voting, Mr Aldous had initially backed Penny Mordaunt.

Since her departure from the contest, the Suffolk MP had remained quiet on his choice between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are running to be the next UK Prime Minister. - Credit: Parliament.

Mr Sunak is the latest Suffolk to back Mr Sunak, following Matt Hancock, West Suffolk, James Cartlidge, South Suffolk and Dr Dan Poulter, Central Suffolk and North Ipswich.

On the other hand, MP for Suffolk Coastal, Thérèse Coffey, and MP for Ipswich, Tom Hunt, have pledged their support for Sunak's rival, Liz Truss.

MP for Bury St Edmunds, Jo Churchill, has not yet revealed who she will be supporting.