Former England keeper Peter Shilton helps launch Essex charity’s first gala dinner

Ryan Gondoh, Peter Shilton, Steph Shilton, Diaz Wright and James McGuiggan, chief executive of Mid and North East Essex Mind PIcture: MNEMIND Archant

Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton OBE and his wife Steph have helped launch Mid and North Essex Mind’s first gala dinner.

The mental health charity will host the event on Thursday October 10 at Colchester United’s football stadium in celebration of Mental Health Day.

Mrs Shilton, a trustee for the charity said: “I’m so excited about the Gala Dinner and overwhelmed by the huge response we’ve received. Mental health is a subject close to so many people’s hearts, and there is such a need for support.”

Mr Shilton added: “I’m so proud that my wife continues to support her hometown and her chosen charity, she’s working extremely hard in delivering an amazing charity event in October.

“It’s terrific that Colchester United, sporting legends and great celebrities are all attending to support World Mental Health Day for Mid and North East Essex Mind.”

James McQuiggan, chief executive of Mid and North East Essex Mind, said: “We are pleased to be hosting our first Gala Dinner in Colchester and to be joined by Peter and Steph.

“The event will mark World Mental Health Day, where mental health organisations from across the globe will come together to raise awareness and increase support for mental health.

“The money we raise at this event will allow us to grow our mental healthcare services locally.”

