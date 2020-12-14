News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Youngsters enjoy Peter Rabbit trail at Ickworth House

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 11:30 AM December 14, 2020   
Oliver aged 6 at the Peter Rabbit Trail at Ickworth House

Oliver aged 6 at the Peter Rabbit Trail at Ickworth House - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Families were on the trail of a famous literary rabbit this weekend at Ickworth House.

Amelie and Josh enjoying the Peter Rabbit Trail at Ickworth House

Amelie and Josh enjoying the Peter Rabbit Trail at Ickworth House - Credit: Charlotte Bond

 

Beatrix Potter's Peter Rabbit was the subject of a special trail being held at the National Trust property near Bury St Edmunds. 

Youngsters were enlisted to help the famous floppy eared bunny and his friends Squirrel Nutkin, Mr. Jeremy Fisher and Jemima Puddle-Duck,  find items in the house's garden.

Owen and Zoe at the Peter Rabbit Trail at Ickworth House. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Owen and Zoe at the Peter Rabbit Trail at Ickworth House. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Young investigators had to solve the special clues hidden in the garden in order to earn a special trail badge and certificate.

 

Issy, Louise, Christy, Annabel, Daisy and Zebedee

Issy, Louise, Christy, Annabel, Daisy and Zebedee - Credit: Charlotte Bond

There were nature-themed activities for families to try along the way and a selfie station at the end where everyone could take a quick snap with one of literature's best loved rabbits. 

The trail will continue at Ickworth House until January 10 2021. Booking for the event is not required but is recommended at peak times such as during weekends, school holidays and bank holidays.

Annabel and Daisy enjoy the trail

Annabel and Daisy enjoy the trail - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Brother and sister Ollie and Ruby

Brother and sister Ollie and Ruby - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Felicity at The Peter Rabbit Trail at Ickworth House

Felicity at The Peter Rabbit Trail at Ickworth House - Credit: Charlotte Bond





