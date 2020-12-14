Youngsters enjoy Peter Rabbit trail at Ickworth House
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Families were on the trail of a famous literary rabbit this weekend at Ickworth House.
Beatrix Potter's Peter Rabbit was the subject of a special trail being held at the National Trust property near Bury St Edmunds.
Youngsters were enlisted to help the famous floppy eared bunny and his friends Squirrel Nutkin, Mr. Jeremy Fisher and Jemima Puddle-Duck, find items in the house's garden.
Young investigators had to solve the special clues hidden in the garden in order to earn a special trail badge and certificate.
There were nature-themed activities for families to try along the way and a selfie station at the end where everyone could take a quick snap with one of literature's best loved rabbits.
The trail will continue at Ickworth House until January 10 2021. Booking for the event is not required but is recommended at peak times such as during weekends, school holidays and bank holidays.