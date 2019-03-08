Man steals cosmetics worth hundreds from pharmacy

The items were stolen from a pharmacy in Newland Street, Witham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Police have shared a photo of a man they would like to speak with after a number of cosmetic items were stolen from a pharmacy in Witham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are looking to speak with this man in connection with the theft Picture: ESSEX POLICE Police are looking to speak with this man in connection with the theft Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The incident happened at a pharmacy in Newland Street around 2pm on Friday, February 22.

It was reported that a man entered the store and picked up a number of cosmetic items valued at a three figure sum, before pushing a member of staff on his way out – making no attempt to pay.

Witnesses, or anybody who might recognise the man pictured, are asked to contact Braintree Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference 42/29106/19.

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or using their website.