Father who 'idolised' daughter died in collision with lorry, inquest hears

Philip Adams, from Worlington, died following the crash on the A11 at Barton Mills Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

A 32-year-old father who "doted over his daughter" died in a collision with a lorry, an inquest has heard.

Philip Adams, who lived and worked at Worlington Hall Hotel near Mildenhall, died after he walked onto the northbound carriageway of the A11 at Barton Mills and was struck by a HGV shortly before 4am on June 7, 2019.

At an inquest into his death, which took place at Suffolk Coroners' Court in Ipswich, his mother, Sarah, described her son as "larger than life".

She said: "He really was an integral part of our family.

"As I've said before, he was much loved and he will be really sadly missed.

"He loved his daughter so much. He idolised her. He really doted over her and that was the pull to bring him from his home in Lincolnshire down to here so he could be close to her.

"He hadn't been at the hotel for long but the people there said he was a big asset to the hotel.

"It was something he included everybody else in."

Mr Adams' father, Brian, said his son was a big Arsenal fan and loved nothing more than going to London to watch them play.

"He would put himself out for anybody," he said.

"He would always go out of his way to help anybody.

"He was a huge Arsenal fan. When we were in London he took us to a game at the Emirates. We just found the photos of the game the other day.

"He loved being a chef. He was passionate about what he did."

The inquest heard how a huge emergency response including police, paramedics and an air ambulance attended the scene of the crash, but nothing could be done to save Mr Adams.

He had previously seen a doctor after feeling low. He had been given medication which helped his mood but was known to have good and bad days.

A forensic collision report listed that damage to the lorry and other evidence on the road suggested that the lorry driver had done "everything he could" to avoid the collision, concluding that Mr Adams had run out into the road.

A post-mortem examination found that Mr Adams had died as a consequence of fractures to the skull and the chest as a result of a road traffic collision.

Senior coroner Nigel Parsley concluded that Mr Adam died by suicide.

He told attending family members there was nothing they could have done to prevent what happened.