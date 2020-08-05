E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Dramatic photos show wall of flames as firefighters battle colossal field blaze

PUBLISHED: 10:40 05 August 2020

Firefighters were called to the scene in Colchester Road, Ardleigh, yesterday evening. Picture: TWIGGY BRANCH

Firefighters were called to the scene in Colchester Road, Ardleigh, yesterday evening. Picture: TWIGGY BRANCH

These dramatic pictures at the height of an emormous blaze in Ardleigh show firefighters battling to bring under control a giant wall of flames after a combine harvester and field stubble caught alight.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Colchester Road, Ardleigh, yesterday evening. Picture: TWIGGY BRANCHFirefighters were called to the scene in Colchester Road, Ardleigh, yesterday evening. Picture: TWIGGY BRANCH

Essex firefighters were called to Colchester Road, Ardleigh, on Tuesday, August 4, to reports of the incident.

Four crews attended the scene and reported the area of stubble alight measured approximately 15 hectares, which is 150,000sq m.

The firefighters spent nearly two hours extinguishing the fire, facing a wall of flames, and finished at 8.25pm.

The powerful shots of the scene show the combine harvester to be charred and destroyed as the flames die down.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Colchester Road, Ardleigh, yesterday evening. Picture: TWIGGY BRANCHFirefighters were called to the scene in Colchester Road, Ardleigh, yesterday evening. Picture: TWIGGY BRANCH

Firefighters were called to the scene in Colchester Road, Ardleigh, yesterday evening. Picture: TWIGGY BRANCHFirefighters were called to the scene in Colchester Road, Ardleigh, yesterday evening. Picture: TWIGGY BRANCH

Firefighters were called to the scene in Colchester Road, Ardleigh, yesterday evening. Picture: TWIGGY BRANCHFirefighters were called to the scene in Colchester Road, Ardleigh, yesterday evening. Picture: TWIGGY BRANCH

Firefighters were called to the scene in Colchester Road, Ardleigh, yesterday evening. Picture: TWIGGY BRANCHFirefighters were called to the scene in Colchester Road, Ardleigh, yesterday evening. Picture: TWIGGY BRANCH

Firefighters were called to the scene in Colchester Road, Ardleigh, yesterday evening. Picture: TWIGGY BRANCHFirefighters were called to the scene in Colchester Road, Ardleigh, yesterday evening. Picture: TWIGGY BRANCH

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

