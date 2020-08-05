Dramatic photos show wall of flames as firefighters battle colossal field blaze

Firefighters were called to the scene in Colchester Road, Ardleigh, yesterday evening. Picture: TWIGGY BRANCH Archant

These dramatic pictures at the height of an emormous blaze in Ardleigh show firefighters battling to bring under control a giant wall of flames after a combine harvester and field stubble caught alight.

Essex firefighters were called to Colchester Road, Ardleigh, on Tuesday, August 4, to reports of the incident.

Four crews attended the scene and reported the area of stubble alight measured approximately 15 hectares, which is 150,000sq m.

The firefighters spent nearly two hours extinguishing the fire, facing a wall of flames, and finished at 8.25pm.

The powerful shots of the scene show the combine harvester to be charred and destroyed as the flames die down.

