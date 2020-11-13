Were you a karate kid in Suffolk? See photos from 1970s-90s in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 14 November 2020
Did you take part in karate sessions around the area back in the 1970s, 80s and 90s?
Today we are looking back at the very popular martial art in Suffolk over the years.
Karate evolved in East Asia over centuries and developed on the Ryukyu Islands in what is now Okinawa, Japan.
It became increasingly popular in the West during the 1960s and 70s, partly thanks to martial arts movies. Then The Karate Kid films arrived in the 1980s and strengthened the sport’s popularity still further.
Our photos show karate clubs and tournaments around the area, as well as demonstrations. At one demonstration at Felixstowe Middle School in 1972, black belt Chris Batte broke three breeze blocks with his bare hand.
