Were you a karate kid in Suffolk? See photos from 1970s-90s in Days Gone By

PUBLISHED: 18:00 14 November 2020

The first night at a new karate club at Hadleigh, in October 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

The first night at a new karate club at Hadleigh, in October 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

Did you take part in karate sessions around the area back in the 1970s, 80s and 90s?

Stowmarket karate squad were off to Sweden in April 1992 Picture: ARCHANTStowmarket karate squad were off to Sweden in April 1992 Picture: ARCHANT

Today we are looking back at the very popular martial art in Suffolk over the years.

Members of Stowmarket Karate Club pictured in November 1983 Picture: ARCHANTMembers of Stowmarket Karate Club pictured in November 1983 Picture: ARCHANT

Karate evolved in East Asia over centuries and developed on the Ryukyu Islands in what is now Okinawa, Japan.

Members of a karate club at Woodbridge in October 1980 Picture: ARCHANTMembers of a karate club at Woodbridge in October 1980 Picture: ARCHANT

It became increasingly popular in the West during the 1960s and 70s, partly thanks to martial arts movies. Then The Karate Kid films arrived in the 1980s and strengthened the sport’s popularity still further.

A karate club at Felixstowe Middle School in September 1974 Picture: ARCHANTA karate club at Felixstowe Middle School in September 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

Our photos show karate clubs and tournaments around the area, as well as demonstrations. At one demonstration at Felixstowe Middle School in 1972, black belt Chris Batte broke three breeze blocks with his bare hand.

Action from a karate tournament held at Mildenhall in 1987 Picture: ARCHANTAction from a karate tournament held at Mildenhall in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

Karate black belt Chris Batte breaking three breeze blocks with his bare hand during a demonstration at the Felixstowe Middle School annual T'Do in 1972 Picture: ARCHANTKarate black belt Chris Batte breaking three breeze blocks with his bare hand during a demonstration at the Felixstowe Middle School annual T'Do in 1972 Picture: ARCHANT

Senior members of Ipswich Karate School practising for the Eastern Karate Championships at Ipswich YMCA in 1973 Picture: ARCHANTSenior members of Ipswich Karate School practising for the Eastern Karate Championships at Ipswich YMCA in 1973 Picture: ARCHANT

