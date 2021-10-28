Pictures show devastation of bungalow fire
Pictures have been released of a devastating house fire in Brandon which is thought to have been started by a faulty boiler.
Firefighters were called to a bungalow in Ashdale Park at 8.50am yesterday, Wednesday, October 27 after they received reports that flames were coming from the roof of the property.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two appliances attended the scene of the roof fire.
"On arrival crews reported that half of the property was well alight."
The spokesman also confirmed that firefighters, six of whom were wearing breathing apparatus, removed felt roof tiles to gain better access to the fire.
Although a 'stop' call was made at 11.08am crews remained at the scene dampening down.
The spokesman also confirmed that there were no casualties as a result of the fire.
