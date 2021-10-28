News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pictures show devastation of bungalow fire

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:19 AM October 28, 2021   
Brandon Fire Station have released pictures of the house fire that happened in Ashdale Park yesterday 

Pictures have been released of a devastating house fire in Brandon which is thought to have been started by a faulty boiler. 

Firefighters were called to a bungalow in Ashdale Park at 8.50am yesterday, Wednesday, October 27 after they received reports that flames were coming from the roof of the property. 

There were no casualties as a result of the fire

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two appliances attended the scene of the roof fire.

"On arrival crews reported that half of the property was well alight."

Crews remained at the property dampening down after the stop call was made

The spokesman also confirmed that firefighters, six of whom were wearing breathing apparatus, removed felt roof tiles to gain better access to the fire. 

Although a 'stop' call was made at 11.08am crews remained at the scene dampening down. 

The pictures show the true devastation of the bungalow fire

The spokesman also confirmed that there were no casualties as a result of the fire. 



