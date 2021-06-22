Published: 4:34 PM June 22, 2021

The iconic Pink Ladies’ Tractor Road Run will return to Suffolk and Norfolk this summer as the group looks set to hit a fundraising total of more than £750,000.

This year's run will take place on Sunday, July 4, with a convoy of around 112 tractors.

Since it began in 2004 the event has raised more than £734,000 in aid of Cancer Research UK’s breast cancer appeal and this year the Pink Ladies hope to smash through the £750,000 mark.

Pink Ladies’ mini Tractor Road Run participants 2020 – socially distanced. - Credit: Jonathan Slack

The annual run, which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, will wind its way through north Suffolk and south Norfolk on a route which starts at Thorpe Abbotts airfield.

It then heads through Thorpe Abbotts, Brockdish, Upper Weybread and Harleston for about

12.30pm, before stopping for lunch between 1pm and 3pm at Gawdy Hall Meadow, Redenhall.

The route back to Thorpe Abbotts airfield heads to Pulham St. Mary, and then through Rushall,

Langmere Green and back to the airfield for about 4.30pm.

Last year, a smaller tractor run took place in September once the lifting of restrictions allowed for groups of up to 30 to meet.

Pink Ladies’ Tractor Run organiser Annie Chapman 2020. - Credit: Jonathan Slack

Organiser Annie Chapman BEM, said: “Everybody knows somebody affected by this cancer, it’s at the forefront of everyone’s mind. It’s very scary and sadly we have lost a lot of ladies over the years to breast cancer and that’s why we keep going.

“The event is the most humbling experience, it really has been the best thing I’ve done in my life.”

This year more than 30 ladies new to the run will be taking part including the Beat Manager for South Norfolk rural crime, PC Sue Matthews - on a police tractor.

Last year's Pink Ladies’ mini Tractor Road Run. - Credit: Jonathan Slack

A QR code will be available to scan on the collecting buckets for people to donate to the cause online alternatively, to make a donation, please visit fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/unite/pink-ladies-tractor-road-run-2021