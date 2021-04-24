Published: 10:45 AM April 24, 2021

The first of two supermoons this year will be visible over Suffolk next week.

The Pink Moon, as it is known, should be visible from Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Supermoons happen when the moon is closest to the Earth on the same night as a full moon.

This happens because the moon's orbit around the Earth isn't perfectly circular - it's shaped like an ellipse.

Unfortunately, the moon does not actually take on a pink hue of any kind - rather, the name comes from Native Americans, who gave it that name because pink flowers would bloom around the time of the full moon.

You may also want to watch:

Across the world, the upcoming supermoon has a number of other names as well as the Pink Moon - including the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon and the Fish Moon.

The latest weather forecasts for Monday indicate there could be some cloud overnight which might obscure the view of the supermoon, which produced stunning images last year.

Another supermoon is expected next month on May 26.

This moon will come around 100 miles closer to the earth.



