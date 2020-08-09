First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Angry residents are opposing plans for another 99 homes to be built just outside an Essex Village.

The outline plans submitted to Tendring District Council for land between the villages of Little Clacton and Great Clacton, show that roughly two-thirds of the homes will be private housing, with the remaining third to be sold as affordable housing.

The site, on the land north of Progress Way and to the east of the A133, is currently used for agriculture.

The plans are still in preliminary stages, with archaeological investigations still to take place and further details of the sites layout to be submitted.

However some residents in Clacton are already concerned the development will add to the mounting pressure on public services.

Teresa Colclough, of Hazlewood Cresent in Little Clacton, said: “The current roads can’t cope with further traffic in the village and neither can the village school.

“The recent development opposite Leys Drive has unsold properties as do other developments in the village.

She added: “The agricultural land ensures that Little Clacton remains a village and is not absorbed into Great Clacton and Clacton-on-Sea.

“The land has been left fallow for several years and has become home to a variety of wildlife and this should be protected.”

The 30 affordable homes will be a combination of two-bedroom and three-bedroom link-detached houses.

The private housing will range from two-bedroom terraced homes up to four-bedroom detached properties.

A combination of roads, cycle lanes and walkways will run across the site with space for a green public space in the centre of the development.

As well as the homes there are plans for 279 parking spaces and the plans are currently expected to be completed by 2023.