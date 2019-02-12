Partly Cloudy

Plans approved for £1.3m hospital extension to house doctor’s surgery

PUBLISHED: 16:07 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 27 February 2019

Plans to extend Newmarket Community Hospital have been approved Picture: NHS PROPERTY SERVICES

Archant

Plans for an extension at Newmarket Community Hospital to house the relocation of a doctor’s surgery have been given the green light.

Proposals for the new £1.3million extension to accomodate the town’s Oakfield Surgery at the hospital have been approved by Forest Heath District Council.

The decision did not go to the council’s commitee but was approved under delegated authority.

Work on the new block at the hospital is expected to start later this year and could be completed as early as January 2020.

Oakfield Surgery’s current Vicarage Road home, which caters for around 7,000 patients, is set to be turned into ten homes after planning permission was approved last year.

The relocation of the GP practice is seen as the first step in developing the Exning Road hospital as a wellbeing hub for the town.

NHS Property Services said the established hospital site would provide a sustainable site for the expansion of services and facilities, in a suitable location which is easily accessible for the community.

Paul Cross, portfolio optimisation manager at NHS Property Services, said: “We look forward to developing the new building and providing the surgery’s patients, doctors and staff with brand new facilities.

“The move to the hospital site will also be a significant first step in developing additional primary care facilities within an overall community health and wellbeing setting, complementing the services already provided by the hospital.”

The new surgery will be single storey and will provide a number of consulting and treatment rooms, meeting rooms, offices and staff facilities.

Speaking in December, health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock said it was a “vote of confidence” in the hospital.

“It is fantastic news that an extension will be built at the Newmarket Community Hospital to accommodate the Oakfield surgery,” he said.

“Having our excellent GPs and primary care staff on the Newmarket Community Hospital site is a welcome move for healthcare in the town.

“This is a vote of confidence for our brilliant community hospital and I’m so pleased to see the expansion of the hospital going ahead.”

