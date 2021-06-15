News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plans for 64 new houses in Needham Market have been submitted

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:30 PM June 15, 2021   
Plans for 64 new homes to be built in Needham Market have been submitted

Plans for 64 new homes to be built in Needham Market have been submitted

Plans for 64 new homes in Needham Market have been put forward to the council.

The application for the site north west of Hill House Lane, has been submitted by Ben Elvin Planning Consultancy. 

The planning statement said there will be a mixture of one, two, three and four-bedroom properties of both houses and bungalows if approved.

The proposed development also includes 22 affordable homes.

The 2.3 hectare site forms part of a larger field that is framed by the B1113 to the north-east and Hill House Lane to the south-east.

Planning agents said in the application: "The amount of development is considered proportionate to the site and enables the delivery of policy compliant access, parking/manoeuvring space, open space, amenity space and landscaping provision.

"The amount of development is thereby not out of character with the density of surrounding development and is therefore appropriate in this setting."

The site lies close to the watercourse running under Bradley Bridge, however it is well outside the identified Flood Zones two and three, and is not within the conservation area nor in the immediate vicinity of any listed buildings. 

Needham Market News

