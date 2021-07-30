News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plans submitted for new Tesco store in Essex

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:00 PM July 30, 2021   
Tesco sign Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Plans for a new Tesco store have been submitted to Colchester Borough Council - Credit: PA

Plans to build a new Tesco store in Colchester High Street have been submitted to the council. 

If given the green light, the new store will open in the former Mountain Warehouse unit which currently stands empty.  

Planning documents submitted to Colchester Borough Council said that "minor works" will be carried out in order to get the shop to a suitable standard.   

The building, which is believed to have been first constructed back in 187, will see the existing shopfront replaced with a timber shop front and a new aluminium automatic telescoping sliding door.  

The entrance to the shop will be moved from its original central position over to the left-hand side of the building. 

The planning application also states the supermarket giant will install illuminated signage given "the retail character of the area and the fact that there is clear precedent for illuminated signage in the area".



