Plans for new retail units at Stonham Barns

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:00 AM January 18, 2021   
The shopping village at Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two new retail units could be built at Stonham Barns - Credit: Archant

Two new retail units are set to be built at Stonham Barns near Stowmarket, according to new plans.

Stonham Barns Ltd, which manages the shopping village in Stonham Aspal, has applied to Mid Suffolk District Council seeking permission for the extension.

A previous application to build a new retail unit at the site was given the green light last March.

However, the new plans propose dividing the new build into two units.

The planning application does not suggest which retailers could be housed in the new units, should Mid Suffolk grant the scheme permission.

