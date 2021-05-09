Plans for Scandinavian-inspired holiday chalets in Suffolk

Published: 1:11 PM May 9, 2021

The application was lodged for three buildings on a private property near Rattlesden - Credit: Google Earth

As the tourism industry begins to awaken after lockdown, plans have been put forward to ship three Scandinavian style holiday lodges to a small Suffolk hamlet.

The plans propose a collection of buildings on a private property in High Town Green near Rattlesden.

The idea is for three lodges to be shipped into the UK, pre-built into sections, and craned onto previously constructed solid concrete pads in the 50m long garden of a detached home.

High Town Green is set in the heart of rural Mid Suffolk countryside and the plans state that it would be beneficial to the tourism and leisure industry to have holiday let accommodation.

With mature hedgerows and large trees, the site is sheltered from the nearby road and has space for six cars.

An informal stone pathway leads up to where the chalets would be and the owners propose further planting and cultivation of greenery to 'reinvigorate' the space.

The chalets would be rented for short stays only, to reduce the impact on the local area.