Plans for over 170 new homes near Bury St Edmunds

Published: 5:30 AM July 28, 2021

An artist's impression of how the homes could look in Cavendish View, Thurston - Credit: Vistry Eastern

Plans to build over 170 homes near Bury St Edmunds have been submitted.

Linden Homes, part of the Vistry Group, want to deliver the extra 171 new homes at its Cavendish View site in Thurston.

The property developers have already begun construction work on the first phase of 87 properties at the development, which is located on land to the north of Norton Road.

If the new plans are approved by Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils, a further 108 properties for private sale and 63 affordable homes for rent or shared ownership will be built on a 28.5-acre site.

Jason Colmer, sales and marketing director for Linden Homes Eastern, said: “These are exciting plans for more houses on our site at Cavendish View.

“Thurston is classed as a core village in the council’s local plan for housing due to the fact residents can access facilities to meet their daily needs without having to travel outside the village."

The private homes for sale in phase two of the development will comprise 45 two-bedroom homes, 32 three-bedroom houses, 20 four-bedroom properties and 11 five-bedroom homes.

The affordable homes will consist of 10 one-bedroom houses, 35 two-bedroom homes and 18 three-bedroom properties.