Up to 41 homes could be built near Saxmundham
Published: 6:30 AM June 13, 2021
- Credit: Google Earth
Plans for up to 41 homes in a village near Saxmundham have been unveiled.
The planning application has been submitted to the East Suffolk Council by Ben Elvin Planning Consultancy Ltd.
There would be a mixture of two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom homes at the site, including bungalows and houses.
The homes would be built on approximately 1.8ha of farming land close to the B1121, an important connection between the A12 and Saxmundham.
Planners say the new homes "could be adequately accommodated within the site", adding that Benhall is an "appropriate location" for some new growth.
You may also want to watch:
The site is also deemed to have a very low probability of flooding.
Most Read
- 1 Postman who abandoned 'undriveable' van wins unfair dismissal claim
- 2 Jack Whitehall praises award-winning Suffolk gastropub after visit
- 3 Town face competition from Championship club for Rotherham midfielder Crooks
- 4 Caravans pitch up at Felixstowe car park
- 5 A14 and A12 set for major upgrade work
- 6 Former Ipswich Town boss Keane as you've never seen him before
- 7 Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises further in East Anglia
- 8 Full list: Everyone in Suffolk in the Queen's Birthday Honours 2021
- 9 Glass found in popular paddling pool forcing it to close
- 10 Two men arrested after police uncover cannabis farm
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus