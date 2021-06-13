Up to 41 homes could be built near Saxmundham

Published: 6:30 AM June 13, 2021

Plans to build up to 41 homes have been submitted to East Suffolk Council - Credit: Google Earth

Plans for up to 41 homes in a village near Saxmundham have been unveiled.

The planning application has been submitted to the East Suffolk Council by Ben Elvin Planning Consultancy Ltd.

There would be a mixture of two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom homes at the site, including bungalows and houses.

The homes would be built on approximately 1.8ha of farming land close to the B1121, an important connection between the A12 and Saxmundham.

Planners say the new homes "could be adequately accommodated within the site", adding that Benhall is an "appropriate location" for some new growth.

The site is also deemed to have a very low probability of flooding.