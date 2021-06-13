News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Up to 41 homes could be built near Saxmundham

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:30 AM June 13, 2021   
Plans to build up to 41 homes have been submitted to East Suffolk Council 

Plans to build up to 41 homes have been submitted to East Suffolk Council - Credit: Google Earth

Plans for up to 41 homes in a village near Saxmundham have been unveiled.

The planning application has been submitted to the East Suffolk Council by Ben Elvin Planning Consultancy Ltd. 

There would be a mixture of two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom homes at the site, including bungalows and houses.

The homes would be built on approximately 1.8ha of farming land close to the B1121, an important connection between the A12 and Saxmundham.  

Planners say the new homes "could be adequately accommodated within the site", adding that Benhall is an "appropriate location" for some new growth. 

You may also want to watch:

The site is also deemed to have a very low probability of flooding. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Postman who abandoned 'undriveable' van wins unfair dismissal claim
  2. 2 Jack Whitehall praises award-winning Suffolk gastropub after visit
  3. 3 Town face competition from Championship club for Rotherham midfielder Crooks
  1. 4 Caravans pitch up at Felixstowe car park
  2. 5 A14 and A12 set for major upgrade work
  3. 6 Former Ipswich Town boss Keane as you've never seen him before
  4. 7 Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises further in East Anglia
  5. 8 Full list: Everyone in Suffolk in the Queen's Birthday Honours 2021
  6. 9 Glass found in popular paddling pool forcing it to close
  7. 10 Two men arrested after police uncover cannabis farm
East Suffolk Council
Saxmundham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson.

Football

Oxford boss appears to take swipe at Ipswich Town 'ludicrous spending'

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Chris and Hayley Lee , owners of The Bildeston Crown

Food and Drink

The 36 best restaurants in Suffolk according to the AA guide 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Ipswich Town’s Gwion Edwards celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Sky Be

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Edwards set to leave Ipswich Town to join League One rivals

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
West Bromwich Albion's Rekeem Harper celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the

Town make offer for West Brom midfielder Harper

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus