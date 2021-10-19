Plans to build eight homes behind bank in Sudbury

Published: 11:30 AM October 19, 2021 Updated: 2:43 PM October 19, 2021

Plans to build eight homes in the market town of Sudbury have been submitted to the council - Credit: Google Earth

Plans to build eight three-bedroom homes in Sudbury have been submitted for approval.

Proposals to build the two-storey houses in Bank Gardens on Hamilton Road behind Lloyds Bank, in a single terrace have been submitted to Babergh District Council.

The planning application states the homes will be built on a vacant site to the rear of the Grade II listed bank building and includes a new access way for people and vehicles, along with associated car and cycle parking, a refuse and recycling store, and the restoration of a garden.

The document added: "The proposed residential development on a vacant and under-used town centre site will provide new housing that responds to identified housing needs at both a strategic and local level.

"The proposal will have no negative impact, amenity, on any adjoining properties."

You may also want to watch:

The plans also stated that there will be eight parking spaces, including two disabled spaces built along with the eight homes as well as three bike spaces.