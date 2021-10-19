News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plans to build eight homes behind bank in Sudbury

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:30 AM October 19, 2021    Updated: 2:43 PM October 19, 2021
Plans to build eight homes in the market town of Sudbury have been submitted to the council

Plans to build eight three-bedroom homes in Sudbury have been submitted for approval. 

Proposals to build the two-storey houses in Bank Gardens on Hamilton Road behind Lloyds Bank, in a single terrace have been submitted to Babergh District Council. 

The planning application states the homes will be built on a vacant site to the rear of the Grade II listed bank building and includes a new access way for people and vehicles, along with associated car and cycle parking, a refuse and recycling store, and the restoration of a garden. 

The document added: "The proposed residential development on a vacant and under-used town centre site will provide new housing that responds to identified housing needs at both a strategic and local level. 

"The proposal will have no negative impact, amenity, on any adjoining properties."

The plans also stated that there will be eight parking spaces, including two disabled spaces built along with the eight homes as well as three bike spaces.  

Sudbury News

