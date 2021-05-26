Published: 7:00 PM May 26, 2021

Plans have been submitted to part change the use of the ground floor of the Post Office in Great Waldingfield - Credit: Google Maps

A new hot food takeaway could be incorporated into the Post Office building in Great Waldingfield.

Proposals to part change the use of the ground floor have been submitted to Babergh District Council with an unused area of the premises under consideration for the new takeaway.

The Post Office is currently still open as usual and will remain open if the planning permission is granted.

A Post Office spokesman said: "Great Waldingfield Post Office is open as normal.

"A planning application has been made for an unused part of the premises only.

"If planning permission is granted, it will not affect the Post Office or shop as it will make use of empty space adjoining the shop.”

Planning documents submitted alongside the proposals said there will be alterations to the shopfront and an an extractor duct would be installed to the rear of the property.

The new proposal will also create four new jobs, two full time and two part time.

The proposed opening hours for the takeaway are: Monday to Saturday - 11am-10pm and Sunday and Bank Holidays - 1pm - 9pm.



