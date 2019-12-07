E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Community woodland scheme for field in village

PUBLISHED: 08:00 08 December 2019

The proposed scheme for Oaks Meadow at Combs Picture: DES SHELLEY

The proposed scheme for Oaks Meadow at Combs Picture: DES SHELLEY

DES SHELLEY

Plans have been unveiled to transform a field near Stowmarket into a community woodland and meeting place.

Des Shelley of Save Mill Mount Field Picture: MARK LANGFORDDes Shelley of Save Mill Mount Field Picture: MARK LANGFORD

The proposed scheme at Oaks Meadow off Bildeston Road at Combs would also eventually see an eco-friendly village hall being built.

Landowner Des Shelley said she had come up with the plan following a successful community campaign to fight off developers Gladman who wanted to build homes at nearby Mill Mount Field.

"The campaign brought this community very closely together, and the feeling now is that if we can beat off a developer like Gladman we can do anything" she said.

"We don't have a facility here where we can meet up as a community, so to me it seemed obvious thing to do with the field.

"I inherited it and I always wanted to do something like grow herbs there as I am a herbalist.

"I didn't really have the resources to do that so I thought it would be nice to share this space with the community instead."

You may also want to watch:

The plans are subject to approval by Mid Suffolk District Council, but if given the go ahead work could start on planting trees as soon as November next year.

Mrs Shelley said ideas included a memorial wood where people could plant trees in memory of loved ones, and a wood where children could plant a tree which they could watch grow as they grew up.

There would also be a children's play area and a fire pit for community meetings and events.

The scheme would serve the villages of Combs and Little Finborough and Mrs Shelley said villagers were keen on the idea.

She said: "The saving of Mill Mount Field brought this community together, something that had not happened for many years since the closing of the village school, the Post Office and shop, and the Live & Let Live and the Gardeners Arms pubs, leaving us with no meeting or socialising facility in the village.

"It would be good to keep this community together and build on all the new friendships that we achieved through adversity."

Anyone who would like to get involved in the scheme can email Mrs Shelley.

at

Most Read

Rapist is jailed for nine years

Btunno Tajima, 21, of Tentergate Gardens, Knaresborough, who has been jailed for nine years for rape

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Why ticket rules were so strict at Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich gigs

Ed Sheeran performed in front of thousands at Chantry Park this summer Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Will you visit Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

Most Read

Rapist is jailed for nine years

Btunno Tajima, 21, of Tentergate Gardens, Knaresborough, who has been jailed for nine years for rape

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Why ticket rules were so strict at Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich gigs

Ed Sheeran performed in front of thousands at Chantry Park this summer Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Will you visit Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Garden centre will open on Sunday after attempted burglary

Part of the Dobbies car park has been cordoned off Picture: ARCHANT

Sky’s the limit! Daring farmer builds own plane for mammoth 7,750-mile solo flight

Giles Abrey pictured flying 12,100ft over The Alps on his solo flight from the UK to Cape Town. Picture: GILES ABREY

Aldeburgh marks 120th anniversary of lifeboat tragedy

The 'Aldeburgh' boat which was caught in the storm Picture: RNLI/CARON HILL

Community woodland scheme for field in village

The proposed scheme for Oaks Meadow at Combs Picture: DES SHELLEY

‘Amazing generosity’ hailed as duo raise more than £350,000 for worthy causes

Zoiyar Cole (left) and Janet Ellis (right) presenting cheques totalling £10,000 to the respective charities. Pictures: Mick Howes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists