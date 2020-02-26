Poet goes back to school to spread the word about competition

Karl Nova leads the assembly at his former school Burton End Primary in Haverhill. Picture: PREMIER LEAGUE/LEON CSERNOHLAVEK Premier League/Leon Csernohlavek

An award-winning Suffolk hip-hop poet paid a visit to his former school to inspire pupils to be ambitious in his role as a judge for a national writing competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hip-hop poet Karl Nova with youngsters at his former school Burton End Primary Academy in Haverhill. Picture: PREMIER LEAGUE/LEON CSERNOHLAVEK Hip-hop poet Karl Nova with youngsters at his former school Burton End Primary Academy in Haverhill. Picture: PREMIER LEAGUE/LEON CSERNOHLAVEK

Karl Nova went back to Burton End Primary Academy in Haverhill to talk to youngsters about the Premier League Writing Stars poetry competition.

The competition is open to all primary school pupils aged five to 11 in England and Wales and this year's theme is 'Ambition', where children are asked to explore what it means to them to dream big.

Karl led a school assembly and delivered individual poetry workshops to Key Stage One and Key Stage Two classes, as well as officially opening the school's new library.

A winner of the CLiPPA (CLPE Poetry Award) 2018 for Rhythm and Poetry, he said: "I really enjoyed going back to my old school. It feels like yesterday I was there myself! It was fantastic to talk to the kids about the power of confidence and self-belief in helping them to achieve their dreams.

You may also want to watch:

"It was clear from how the pupils reacted during today's lesson on ambition that football and poetry have the ability to make kids use their imagination and dream big."

Headteacher of Burton End Primary Academy, Karen Sheargold, said: "It was great to welcome back Karl. He's such a bright personality and his passion for poetry is truly infectious."

The competition is supported by the National Literacy Trust and is part of the Premier League Primary Stars education programme which has already engaged more than 17,000 primary schools in England and Wales.

It uses the appeal of football to inspire pupils and Karl's fellow judges include Leicester City defender Wes Morgan and Waterstone's Childrens' Laureate Cressida Cowell, author of How To Train Your Dragon.

Twenty regional winners and two national winners will be announced in May 2020.

All winners will see their poems published in a limited-edition book, with national winners also winning a Premier League Trophy visit for their school as well as a special poetry workshop for their class.