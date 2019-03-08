Knife-wielding robbers terrorise Halesworth family

Suffolk police are appealing for information after two men armed with a knife entered a house in Lansbury Road in Halesworth, assaulting a man and stealing a mobile phone. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man was held at knife point and punched in his house in Halesworth by armed robbers.

The robbers entered the house in Lansbury Road shortly before 1.30pm on Thursday, April 18 while a man and woman in their 20s were sat in their living room with a child.

The pair, both men, made demands before holding the male occupant against the wall, threatening him with a knife and punching him in the face.

They then stole a mobile phone before running out of the property.

The woman and child were unharmed during the incident, although the man sustained an injury to his mouth following the punch.

Suffolk police described the first suspect as male, 6ft and of slim build, wearing a grey hoodie with dark jogging bottoms and trainers.

The second is was approximately 5ft 9ins tall and also of slim build, wearing a black hoodie with black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the Lansbury Road area between 1pm and 2pm who may have seen anything that could assist their investigation.

Police added they are also interested in dashcam footage from drivers in the area.

Anyone with information should contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station on 101, quoting CAD 197 of April 18.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.