Police appeal as woman driven at and spat on in traffic assault

York Road at Stanley Road junction was the scene of the traffic assault on Friday March 13. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Sudbury.

A man drove at the woman after an altercation at a junction on Stanley Road and spat at her after trying to grab her.

The assault took place on Friday March 13 after the man, who was driving a silver Transit van on York Road, got out of his vehicle to shout at the 34 year old woman, who was travelling in a Citroen C4, to move her car.

He then returned to the Transit and attempted to move her himself using his van.

The suspect, who is described as white, of average height, stocky build with short dark hair, left his vehicle again and tried to grab the victim. After failing to do so, the suspect spat at her.

A female passenger, who was travelling with the suspect, tried to calm the man down before they both fled the scene in the Transit.

No one was hurt in the incident but there was slight damage caused to the bumper of the Citroen.

The assault happened at 8.20pm and police are urging members of the public to come forward with more information

Anyone who knows the individual involved or saw any suspicious activity should contact PC Oliver Williams, quoting crime reference 37/16253/20.

Call 101, visit: www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or email: Oliver.Williams@suffolk.pnn.police.uk