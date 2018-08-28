Police are appealing for information after teenager is left with head injuries

White Elm Road, Bicknacre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Essex police are asking the public for their help after a 14-year-old boy was left with serious head injuries after a collision with a van.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The collision happened at around 6.50am today and was between a 14-year-old on a bicycle and a Peugeot Boxer van.

The incident took place in White Elm Road at the junction with Peartree lane in Bicknacre.

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment on serious head injuries.

An Essex police spokesperson said: “We believe another vehicle may have hit the bicycle as it was lying in the road and we need to speak to the driver to see if they saw or heard anything.

“It is possible the driver may not have realised they have struck the bike.

“The road has been closed while we investigate and we’re advising you avoid the area and plan your journey.”

If you have any information please call 101 quoting incident 169 of November 28 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.