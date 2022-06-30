Concerns for 30-year-old man reported missing

Police are appealing for help to find Bradly Bone, 30, who went missing from his north Essex home on Wednesday, June 29 - Credit: Essex Police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 30-year-old man who has gone missing from his home in north Essex.

Bradley Bone, from the Great Yeldham and Great Waldingham areas, has not been seen since Wednesday evening (June 29).

He was reported missing at 8.05pm and it is believed he may be using a white Peugeot panel van.

If you’ve seen him, are with him, or have any information about where he is please call 101 quoting incident 1249 of June 29.