Two Romanian nationals are not allowed to enter Suffolk after being charged with begging offences
PUBLISHED: 13:55 10 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 10 February 2019
Archant
Two Romanian men from London have been charged with begging offences that happened in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.
St Edmundsbury Police said on social media the two Romanian nationals, aged 35 and 45, have bail conditions not to enter Suffolk following the begging on Saturday, February 9.
