Two Romanian nationals are not allowed to enter Suffolk after being charged with begging offences

Police charge two men for begging offences Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Two Romanian men from London have been charged with begging offences that happened in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two male Romanian nationals from London have today been charged

with begging offences which took place on Saturday 9th February 2019

in #Burystedmunds and #Newmarket. The 45 and 35 year old male have bail

conditions not to enter #Suffolk pic.twitter.com/jTmniDyAFX — StEdmundsbury Police (@BuryStEdsPolice) 10 February 2019

St Edmundsbury Police said on social media the two Romanian nationals, aged 35 and 45, have bail conditions not to enter Suffolk following the begging on Saturday, February 9.