Police 'extremely concerned' for missing 17-year-old from Haverhill
Published: 9:53 AM October 25, 2021 Updated: 10:29 AM October 25, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk police
Police are "extremely concerned" for a teenager who has gone missing from Haverhill.
Jacob Hills was last seen by the Red Lion pub in Great Wratting on foot at around 6.30 on Saturday, October 23.
Jacob has been described as white, of slim build, with long brown/blonde hair.
He is also described as wearing black trousers, and a black and white hoody.
He also believed to be carrying a blue backpack, and also a guitar.
Anyone with any information are being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the reference number SC-23102021-286.
