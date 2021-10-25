News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police 'extremely concerned' for missing 17-year-old from Haverhill

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:53 AM October 25, 2021    Updated: 10:29 AM October 25, 2021
Police are concerned for a teenager who is missing from the Haverhill area

Police are concerned for a teenager who is missing from the Haverhill area

Police are "extremely concerned" for a teenager who has gone missing from Haverhill. 

Jacob Hills was last seen by the Red Lion pub in Great Wratting on foot at around 6.30 on Saturday, October 23. 

Jacob has been described as white, of slim build, with long brown/blonde hair.

Jacob was last seen on Saturday evening

Jacob was last seen on Saturday evening

He is also described as wearing black trousers, and a black and white hoody.

He also believed to be carrying a blue backpack, and also a guitar.

Anyone with any information are being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the reference number SC-23102021-286.

