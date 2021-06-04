People urged to take home security 'seriously' even though drop in burglaries has been reported

Published: 7:30 AM June 4, 2021

Suffolk police are urging residents to make sure their properties are safe and secure to prevent burglaries - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The amount of household burglaries in Suffolk has dropped by nearly 22% during the pandemic lockdown, according to latest figures.

New data released by the Office of National Statistics show 1,764 burglaries were reported to police during the lockdown, but Suffolk police are still urging residents to be cautious with people spending more time outside because of the warm weather.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that thieves are opportunists and operate quickly, typically looking for the easy option by exploiting any gaps in security.

Suffolk police are encouraging people to not leave valuable items in the view of windows - Credit: IAN BURT

He added: “With warmer weather on the way, it is likely many people will spend more time outdoors.

"Therefore, it is important to continue to take your home security seriously and lock up – even if you are in another area of the house or in the garden.

"Thieves are opportunist and operate quickly. Typically, they will look for the easy option by exploiting any gaps in security and are often not afraid to try door handles or tamper with locks.

"If they see an easy way to enter a property and steal something valuable, they’ll take it."

Homeowners are being encouraged to not leave valuable items such as laptops and jewellery in view of windows, and make sure garages and outbuildings are secure.

It is quite understandable that the amount of burglaries dropped during the lockdown, given many more people were staying at home, but as life returns nearer to normality everyone needs to be taking the correct steps to ensure homes are safe.

The police spokesman added: "Communities are asked to remain vigilant, to look out for their neighbours and always report any suspicious activity to police. If you believe a burglary to be in progress always dial 999.

“Burglary can have a devastating impact for the victims concerned.

The amount of burglaries in Suffolk have dropped but Suffolk police are warning people to stay vigilant - Credit: Archant

"With this in mind, tackling burglary offences remains one of the constabulary’s priorities.

"We have a specific overarching strategy and a detailed delivery plan for this type of crime, at the heart of which is a desire to do our very best for victims by conducting effective investigations and exploiting every opportunity to identify, disrupt and prosecute those responsible.”