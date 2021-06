Published: 1:58 PM June 8, 2021

Police fear a person was verbally abused at the Moreton Hall Tesco supermarket in Bury St Edmunds, as they look to seek the victim.

Police are looking to speak to the victim who may have been verbally abused at the Tesco Express on April 1 between 6-6.45pm.

A suspect has been identified, but officers are keen for the victim to come forward.