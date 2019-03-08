Partly Cloudy

Suzuki pit bike stolen from locked shed in Beck Row

PUBLISHED: 13:29 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:30 17 June 2019

Have you seen this motorbike? It was stolen from a shed in Beck Row on Saturday, June 15 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a Suzuki pit bike was stolen from a locked shed in Beck Row.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said the break-in happened in Jersey Court on Saturday, June 15 at around 11.40pm.

He said witnesses had spotted two suspects force their way into the secured shed in the back garden.

You may also want to watch:

They then took the keys to a Suzuki pit bike which was locked in the back garden.

He added: "The bike was then taken from the address - the suspects then met a third male and the three of them then placed the bike into a silver car and then drove away."

Witnesses to the burglary or anyone with information is asked to contact Mildenhall Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/34685/19.

Alternatively report information through the constabulary's website here at or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

