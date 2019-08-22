Richard Clarke cold case ten years on: Community 'could hold key to unlocking mystery'

Richard Clarke Picture: FAMILY HANDOUT Archant

Cold case detectives investigating the death of a man found on his driveway with a fatal head injury ten years ago say the community "could hold the key to unlocking the mystery".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Richard Clarke, who was 73, died after being found collapsed on his driveway in Park Lane, on the outskirts of Eye, Suffolk, on Saturday, August 22, 2009.

Investigations led police to believe Mr Clarke was the victim of an assault, which resulted in him receiving the fatal head injury, but no motive has ever been established for the attack.

Detectives say they have been "deeply frustrated" by the case and various appeals have yielded no results.

What happened?

Left to right: Mr Clarke's daughter Lisa Clarke, grandchildren Kain Stromberg and Hannah Cahill and DCI Neil Luckett pictured in 2010 Picture: ARCHANT Left to right: Mr Clarke's daughter Lisa Clarke, grandchildren Kain Stromberg and Hannah Cahill and DCI Neil Luckett pictured in 2010 Picture: ARCHANT

On Friday, August 21, 2009, retired thatcher Richard Clarke went to The Horseshoes pub in Billingford with a friend around 3pm.

He drank at the pub, which is around five miles from his home, until 6.45pm and needed assistance from the landlord to get into a taxi.

The taxi driver said that he had been a "total gentleman" who had apologised for being drunk and was in control.

He stopped to pick up a Chinese meal in Eye at 7pm before arriving at his home around 7.15pm.

DCI Neil Luckett, pictured in 2010 at a press conference into Richard Clarke's death Picture: ARCHANT DCI Neil Luckett, pictured in 2010 at a press conference into Richard Clarke's death Picture: ARCHANT

It is thought Mr Clarke consumed part of his meal in the driveway of his home.

A witness saw a man, believed to be Mr Clarke, apparently sat in his driveway holding his head just after 8pm. It is possible he had sustained his head injury by this time.

The next time he was seen was when he was discovered seriously injured just before 6am on Saturday, August 22, 2009.

He was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7.40am.

Pictures from a press conference in 2010 into Richard Clarke's death held at Eye Town Hall Picture: ARCHANT Pictures from a press conference in 2010 into Richard Clarke's death held at Eye Town Hall Picture: ARCHANT

Inquest

Three post-mortems were carried out after police continued to have unanswered questions.

At the inquest, forensic pathologist Dr Benjamin Swift, who carried out the third post-mortem on Mr Clarke, explained that he spotted a previously undiscovered fracture to the right cheekbone.

He added that the lack of other grazes to the face implied it had been the result of an attack.

He said he believed it was caused by "a single blow such as a punch from a third party causing him to propel backwards striking his head and causing it injuries," adding that he thought the victim had been dragged to the ground.

Coroner Bill Armstrong gave a verdict of unlawful killing.

You may also want to watch:

The investigation

The Norfolk and Suffolk Joint Major Investigation Team carried out extensive inquiries into Mr Clarke's death.

A man was arrested soon after the 73-year-old's death but he was later released without charge.

Police put out various appeals for witnesses in the area of Park Dale, which is on the southern edge of the town and would have been reasonably busy with dog walkers, anglers who use the local lakes and other passing traffic along the B1077 at the time.

Reward

A year after his death, police, Crimestoppers officials, and family relatives handed out 1,000 flyers and posters in Eye after putting up a £10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of his killer.

Crimestoppers and the family of Mr Clarke each offered £5,000 for information.

In a 2010 statement, the family said: "Our dad is dead and our lives will never be the same.

"After bereavement, we must slowly start to put our new lives together and move forward with some hope in our heart.

"So we are asking you to come forward whether you know the whole story or any small part, even if it appears minor or irrelevant."

Police statement - Community 'could hold key to unlocking mystery'

Andy Guy, major crime review and unsolved case manager, from the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said: "Ten years have now passed since Richard Clarke's death and it is deeply frustrating that we have not been able to provide the answers surrounding this incident for his family.

"We believe that Richard was the victim of an attack. Three pathologists agreed that he died as a result of a fracture to the rear of his skull and that this was likely to have been caused by an accelerated fall backwards, rather than a simple fall.

"He had also sustained a fracture to the right cheekbone which creates the distinct possibility he was struck on the face, propelling him backwards and causing the fracture to the rear of this skull.

"The incident took place on Richard's driveway in Park Lane, which is off the B1077 Cranley Green Road on the outskirts of Eye, at some point between 7.15pm on Friday, August 21, 2009, and 6am on Saturday, August 22, 2009.

"We would be interested to hear from anyone with any information about his death and I believe it is very possible that someone living in the local area around Eye could hold the key to unlocking this mystery.

"We know a witness saw Richard on the ground at around 8pm on the Friday evening and so it is possible the events that took place happened around this time."

"Over the past decade Richard's death must have played on the conscience of whoever attacked him and those that know about what happened. I would ask these people to do the right thing and make contact, enabling us to bring some closure for his family."

How can I report information?

Anyone who believes they may have information which could assist with the investigation should contact the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Crime Review and Unsolved Case Team on 01953 423819 or email unsolvedcasereviews@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.