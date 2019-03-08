Police swoop on residential street

Police swoop on Trinity Walk in Stowupland.

More than four vehicles from Suffolk police were spotted at an incident in Stowupland today.

Officers arrived at the property in Trinity Walk, Stowupland, at around midday and have since left the property following no arrests being made.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "We attended an address in Trinity Walk for an enquiry into a live investigation. No arrests were made."

A witness, who lives nearby, said: "I saw at least four police cars parked up in the street along with a police van which arrived later on.

"They got there around midday but have since left the street.

"There was lots of shouting going on but I'm not sure what happened."