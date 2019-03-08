Suffolk choir to open BBC radio 2 breakfast show at Latitude

Pop Chorus' performance at Latitude last year was hailed as one of the highlights of the festival Picture: SARA BOWREY Sara Bowrey

A highly-acclaimed Suffolk-based community choir will be opening Dermot O'Leary's BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show live from Latitude Festival next weekend

Pop Chorus choir will be making their first national performance, opening the show with a specially-arranged rendition of Elbow's "One Day Like This".

The exciting experience precedes Pop Chorus's return to Latitude Festival after last year's triumphant debut, where 80 singers will open the 8000-capacity BBC Music Stage performing a unique set featuring Latitude acts and festival legends - plus one or two surprises.

The radio show will be broadcasting live from the BBC Music Introducing Stage in Lavish Lounge between 8am and 10am.

It will be packed full of guests including Pop Chorus, Ben Folds, Richard Curtis, Jason Manford, Simon Armitage, Konnie Huq and Helen Sharman.

Director Yula Andrews said: "We're beyond thrilled to be invited to open Dermot's show on Radio 2.

"Many of us are regularly tuned into their station, and we sing so many of the songs they play.

"Dermot and I happen to share Elbow as one of our favourite bands, I was in the crowd when they wowed Latitude in 2012, so I really hope he likes our harmonic take on their classic song."