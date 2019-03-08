Cloudy

Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk choir to open BBC radio 2 breakfast show at Latitude

PUBLISHED: 19:27 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:27 09 July 2019

Pop Chorus' performance at Latitude last year was hailed as one of the highlights of the festival Picture: SARA BOWREY

Pop Chorus' performance at Latitude last year was hailed as one of the highlights of the festival Picture: SARA BOWREY

Sara Bowrey

A highly-acclaimed Suffolk-based community choir will be opening Dermot O'Leary's BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show live from Latitude Festival next weekend

Pop Chorus choir will be making their first national performance, opening the show with a specially-arranged rendition of Elbow's "One Day Like This".

The exciting experience precedes Pop Chorus's return to Latitude Festival after last year's triumphant debut, where 80 singers will open the 8000-capacity BBC Music Stage performing a unique set featuring Latitude acts and festival legends - plus one or two surprises.

You may also want to watch:

The radio show will be broadcasting live from the BBC Music Introducing Stage in Lavish Lounge between 8am and 10am.

It will be packed full of guests including Pop Chorus, Ben Folds, Richard Curtis, Jason Manford, Simon Armitage, Konnie Huq and Helen Sharman.

Director Yula Andrews said: "We're beyond thrilled to be invited to open Dermot's show on Radio 2.

"Many of us are regularly tuned into their station, and we sing so many of the songs they play.

"Dermot and I happen to share Elbow as one of our favourite bands, I was in the crowd when they wowed Latitude in 2012, so I really hope he likes our harmonic take on their classic song."

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Couple found guilty of murdering man before setting flat on fire to cover tracks

Freya Parker-Magowan and Seth Stollery were found guilty or murder by a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Amazon at 25: With the high street on its knees should we be more wary of this online giant?

Amazon lockers

Suffolk choir to open BBC radio 2 breakfast show at Latitude

Pop Chorus' performance at Latitude last year was hailed as one of the highlights of the festival Picture: SARA BOWREY

Roofer hits ground running with recycled plastic driveways business

From left, Johnny Pearce, Mark Betts and Tom Stringer of Oltco Picture: GERRY SIMS/BLUEMONKEY MEDIA

Meet the superfit Suffolk veteran who lost half his body weight

Gary Edwards posing with the XXXXXL T-shirt he used to wear Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists