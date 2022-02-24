Chance to see Olympic gold medallists at Suffolk equestrian event

British Eventing’s long-established Poplar Park Horse Trials, will give attendees the chance to see some of the world's best talents, including gold medal Olympians, in Suffolk next month.

Now in its 38th year of running, the trials will kick off the eventing season on March 5 and 6 near Hollesley.

As well as hosting a highly-anticipated sporting event, it will be providing important financial support for local charities.

Profits from this year’s event will go to the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Riding for the Disabled Woodbridge & District Group.

People will be able to watch all the thrills and spills of competitors tackling eventing, which is a combination of dressage, showjumping, and cross country.

In order to win, horses and riders need to master the precision and harmony of dressage, the skill and accuracy of showjumping, and the bravery and boldness of cross country.

Attending the event will be some of the world's top combinations including Olympic team gold and individual silver medallist, Tom McEwen.

Olympic team gold medallist Oliver Townend is also making the trip to Suffolk with a string of horses including his much loved Olympic partner and Burghley Horse Trials winner Ballaghmor Class.

European individual and team gold medallist Nicola Wilson will be in attendance along with her teammates Piggy March, Sarah Bullimore (who won individual silver and bronze) and Ros Canter who also happens to be the current World Eventing champion.

The rest of the World Equestrian games gold medal winning team will be there too, including Gemma Tatterstall and her crowd favourite, Artic Soul.

Household name and one of only two equestrians to ever win the Rolex Grand Slam, Pippa Funnell will also be bringing a selection of her horses to compete.

The whole event is geared for families have a fun day out, with a car pass costing only £15, dogs are welcome to be brought along and there will be a selection of food and clothing stalls onsite.

To buy tickets or find out more about the event, visit: poplarparkevent.co.uk.