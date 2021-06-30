News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Teenager raises more than £1,600 with 12-hour relay race

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 2:37 PM June 30, 2021   
Poppy Bingham raised £1,600 for charity with a 12 hour relay

Poppy Bingham raised £1,600 for charity with a 12 hour relay - Credit: Heidi Bingham

A high school student from Onehouse has raised more than £1,600 for charity by hosting a 12-hour relay race around her village. 

Poppy Bingham, a year 10 pupil at Stowmarket High School, was so inspired by the charity Suffolk Young Carers that she set herself a target of raising £500 to support them.

Poppy decided to raise the money after spending a day with the young carers at High Lodge in 2019. 

The trip was organised with the help of The Lions club of Stowmarket and District, where Poppy’s dad is a member. 

The carers she met were children over the age of five who do more than would usually be expected of a person their age, due to the long term condition of a family member. 

Poppy’s plan was to raise money for an even more exciting trip in 2020, but because of lockdown this never happened. 

She carried on her fundraising and has ended with a grand total of £1,689.13.  

Her fundraising efforts concluded on May Bank Holiday Monday, on the hottest day of the year, where she hosted a 12-hour running relay around her village of Onehouse with teams of family and friends to help.

Poppy clocked up an incredible 20.62 miles in total and the event was greatly supported by friends, family and residents who came and donated in exchange for refreshments. 

Kev Parker, president of The Stowmarket Lions said “Poppy is certainly an inspiration to us all”. 

Stowmarket News

