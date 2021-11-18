Meet the Halesworth 'parrot man' who takes his exotic pets out for flights every day

Mick Holmes, known locally in Halesworth as the 'parrot man', with his parrots, Mia a blue and gold Macaw, and Basil, a yellow crowned Amazon. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A popular Halesworth man often seen out and about with his two parrots said he would love for his birds to return to the wild but knows they wouldn't survive.

Mick Holmes, who said children call him 'Parrot Man', is often spotted taking his two exotic parrots and dog to get some fresh air around Millennium Green.

He currently has two rescue parrots, a blue and gold Macaw called Mia, who is about five-years-old, and Basil, a yellow-crowned Amazon who is 12.

Mick Holmes with his parrots, Mia a blue and gold Macaw, and Basil, a yellow crowned Amazon, and his dog Tilly.

Mia flies about on their park trips but Basil stays on Mick's shoulder, while Tilly a dog walks alongside.

Mia could live to be 80 years old and Basil, a smaller breed, could live to see 60.

Mick said: "They sort of break the ice really, I get a lot of 'you don't see that everyday', most people now they know me.

"A couple of dogs have been after her [Mia] in the early days, but now they don't take any notice over her."

The now retired marine engineer has looked after birds before, such as peacocks and ducks but until recently had never had parrots.

He said they need plenty of your time to be looked after, and he takes them out every day.

Mia will fly about during their walk, sometimes just to a nearby fence and other times up the Thoroughfare half a mile a way.

While Basil will sit on Mick's shoulder.

Mick with one of his parrots, Mia a blue and gold Macaw.

Mia also talks a lot for a Macaw. Her vocabulary includes: 'hello', 'good morning', 'alright', 'come on Tilly' (often what Mick says to his dog Tilly) and 'stop it'.

Mick is planning to get another rescue parrot after Christmas, a Scarlett Macaw.

He added: "I wouldn't take one from the wild, but as far as I know they are rescues who were captive bred.

"I'd love nothing more for these to go back in the wild, but they wouldn't survive."

He shared a fact that there are more than a dozen types of Macaws and that one went extinct this year and another is expected to soon due to deforestation and the pet trade to North America.

Mick Holmes, known locally in Halesworth as the Parrot Man, with his parrots, Mia a blue and gold Macaw, and Basil, a yellow crowned Amazon.




