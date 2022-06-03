New pom-pom world record for Suffolk town?

Brandon Yarn Bombers have created over thirty one thousand pom poms in an attempt to break the world record for the longest line of pom-poms. One of the organisers, Claire Watts. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A town in Suffolk has been engulfed by more than 45,000 knitted pom-poms in a world record attempt.

An estimated 45,736 of the knitted balls have been created in Brandon, in the hope of setting a new world record.

The previous record for the longest line of pom-poms is 29,312 which was achieved in Carlisle in 2016.

Brandon Yarn Bombers have created over thirty one thousand pom poms in an attempt to break the world record for the longest line of pom-poms. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Claire Watts came up with the idea of breaking the record. She said: "I am part of the yarn bombers and we create displays within the town.

"I came up with the idea to decorate the town with pom-poms. Then I thought, let's go one step further, and break the world record."

Counting commenced at 10am on June 2, at Brandon Remembrance Playing Field, with the field being a sea of colour after donations from people helping with the attempt.

Brandon Yarn Bombers have created over thirty one thousand pom poms in an attempt to break the world record for the longest line of pom-poms. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ms Watts said: "We have had a lot of wool donated to us and we appealed for any scraps of wool so people were donating wool and pulling bits apart so pretty much all the wool has been recycled.

"We thank all the volunteers that have helped. Brandon in Bloom, the Yarn Bombers, people from Lakenheath.

"Every single club, group and individual that has helped make pom-poms, massive, massive thank you for that because without, we wouldn't have achieved it.

Lisa Hellings created thousands of pom -poms and was the winner for creating the most. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"Even the coop in Lakenheath ran a competition to donate a hamper to the person that made the most amount of pom-poms.

"The whole community has got together to do this and it has been absolutely fantastic."

Due to the cost of sending an official adjudicator from the Guinness World Records, all the counting and filming of the attempt was done by those in attendance.

"Because we are a charity and run by a load of volunteers, we just couldn't afford to pay someone to come, so we had someone with a clicker, and someone with a clipboard marking out every 100 and calling it out so there were several things backing us up."

Everything will be sent into GWR to be judged officially before announcing who holds the record.