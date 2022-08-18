Almost 400 homes without power after electrical line fault in west Suffolk

Nearly 400 homes have been left without power after an electrical line fault in west Suffolk.

The power cut is affecting 395 homes between Sudbury and Hadleigh, covering villages such as Assington, Boxford and Edwardstone.

A total of 16 different postcodes are included in the outage.

On the UK Power Networks website, it states: "We're investigating a high voltage overhead electricity line fault which has caused a power cut in the local area.

"We're sorry for any disruption this may be causing you."

UK Power Networks is expecting the power cut to be resolved between 11.30am and 12.30pm.