Power cut hits more than 200 homes after stormy weather
More than 200 homes in and around Stowmarket have been left without power this morning following problems with an overhead electricity line fault.
UK Power Networks is currently investigating a power cut affecting some homes in the IP1, IP6, IP9 and IP14 areas.
Engineers have arrived on the scene to fix the fault.
"Specialist engineers are also working to divert power remotely, and this can cause your lights to go on and off," said UK Power Networks on its website.
"We'll update you with all of our progress but if you need to speak to us, call our team on 0800 3163105 any time."
Around 80 properties have since been reconnected.
UK Power Networks hopes to have the fault fixed by between 7.30am and 8.30am.
