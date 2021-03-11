News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Power cut hits more than 200 homes after stormy weather

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 7:22 AM March 11, 2021   
UK Power Networks will be installing new equipment in Laxfield in Suffolk (file photo) Picture: ANDR

Over 200 homes were left without power this morning - Credit: PA

More than 200 homes in and around Stowmarket have been left without power this morning following problems with an overhead electricity line fault. 

UK Power Networks is currently investigating a power cut affecting some homes in the IP1, IP6, IP9 and IP14 areas. 

Engineers have arrived on the scene to fix the fault. 

"Specialist engineers are also working to divert power remotely, and this can cause your lights to go on and off," said UK Power Networks on its website. 

"We'll update you with all of our progress but if you need to speak to us, call our team on 0800 3163105 any time."

You may also want to watch:

Around 80 properties have since been reconnected. 

UK Power Networks hopes to have the fault fixed by between 7.30am and 8.30am. 



Stowmarket News

