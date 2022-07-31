Global paint giant gives Stowmarket primary school a colourful makeover

Volunteers from global paint giant PPG have completed a colourful makeover of Cedars Park primary school in Stowmarket.

More than 15 PPG volunteers picked up their paintbrushes to transform classrooms and outdoor areas at the school.

The project is part of the company's global New Paint for a New Start initiative, which saw PPG employees from around the world volunteering to help transform more than 25 schools.

The scheme – which is part of the Colourful Communities program – was supported by local group The Stowmarket Men's Shed.

Stowmarket mayor, Barry Salmon, said: "PPG’s Colourful Community program has carried out a number of refurbishment projects for schools in and around Stowmarket over many years, suppling materials and time to make a real difference to the schools and community projects they support."

Project lead, Antonio Ragosta said: "We are very fortunate that PPG support our local communities in this way and being able to enhance educational spaces with colour is very rewarding, especially knowing the positive impact it will have on the students."