Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

EastEnders actor praises firemen for ‘fantastic’ job in saving historic cottage

PUBLISHED: 10:13 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:33 19 November 2018

Firefighters managed to save the cottage in Wickhambrook Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

Firefighters managed to save the cottage in Wickhambrook Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

MARIAM GHAEMI

Firefighters have been praised by a film star and television actor for saving the historic thatched cottage near his home.

The morning after the cottage fire in Wickhambrook Picture:MARIAM GHAEMIThe morning after the cottage fire in Wickhambrook Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

Madhav Sharma, who plays Arshad in BBC’s EastEnders, said his was “sitting here with my heart in my mouth” as flames broke out of the roof of the Wickhambrook property in west Suffolk.

Eleven crews worked at the scene on Shop Hill, near Wickhambrook Primary School, into the night on Friday, November 16, and managed to save 80% of the thatch.

Mr Sharma, whose films include East is East and Entrapment, said the firefighters had been “fantastic”.

He added: “They were marvellous. The firemen here cleaned it up so well. When you came the next morning you wouldn’t know anything had happened.

Firefighters climbed onto the roof of the property to fight the flames. Picture: SUFFOLK FIREFirefighters climbed onto the roof of the property to fight the flames. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE

“Everything had been tidied up, it was done beautifully. Our local firemen have done wonderfully.”

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews had displayed “fantastic work”, adding it was a “great effort to stop the spread”.

To fight the blaze, which is believed to have started in the chimney, firefighters used five breathing apparatus, four nine-metre ladders, six hose reel jets, three thermal imaging cameras and chimney rods, with the assistance of the aerial ladder platform.

The fire service was called at 7.53pm and fought the blaze at the two-storey cottage for two hours.

Fire fighter could be seen fighting the blaze on top of the house. Picture: ANDY THOMPSONFire fighter could be seen fighting the blaze on top of the house. Picture: ANDY THOMPSON

Mr Sharma said the community rallied round to offer support to the family who live at the property.

“It’s a friendly village, otherwise I wouldn’t have been here 40 years,” he said.

Crew members were seen stripping thatch from the roof of the cottage to try to save the house as smoke bellowed from the thatch.

Residents reported seeing several fire engines driving at speed towards the scene and well wishers have taken to social media to send their thoughts to the residents of the property.

Madhav Sharma - From Bharat, Blighty and the BardMadhav Sharma - From Bharat, Blighty and the Bard

One eye witness described the fire as “horrid”.

The police were are also in attendance and the road was closed in both directions.

The house is on the B1063, otherwise known as Shop Hill.

The fire service mobilised engines from Clare, Haverhill, Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds, Ixworth, and Newmarket and the incident was over by 10.12pm.

Topic Tags:

Traffic delays after lorry crash on A14

48 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The crash happened at Woolpit, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Motorists are being warned of long tailbacks after a van and lorry collided on the A14 at Woolpit.

Housing crisis: How the high cost of housing is forcing families out of villages

07:00 Mariam Ghaemi
Sarah Beales has spoken of the difficulties of moving up the housing ladder in Suffolk, She is pictured with her sons Arthur (left) and Franklin (right) Picture: SARAH BEALES

A Suffolk mum said she had to leave the Suffolk village where her family had laid down roots as they were priced out of the property market - a story that is repeated in rural communities across the county.

Australian discovers she is related to JK Rowling after tracing family history to Suffolk

43 minutes ago Greta Levy
Roxanne began to research her great grandfather - Henry Smith, she came across Eliza and ancestry trail began. Picture: Contributed

A woman who travelled from down under to Suffolk to trace her family history discovered she is related to Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

Weekend of ‘seasonal treats’ to feature late night shopping, Christmas market and tree festival

44 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Last year's Framlingham Christmas lights switch-on event Picture: MATT STOTT

A Suffolk town is said to be “uniting” behind its upcoming festive weekend of “seasonal treats”.

‘Gone but not forgotten’ – memorial bench honours soldiers killed in First World War

58 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The new memorial bench at the Bloor Homes' Thurmans Grove development in Trimley St Mary. Left to right, Tristan and Claire Gale with Aiden, five, and Isabella, 10, Clive Minnican, parish council vice-chairman), Sally Minnican, Pat Frost, Bryan Frost and Nicola Rawthorn. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

It may have been 100 years since 26 brave servicemen gave their lives for their country.

EastEnders actor praises firemen for ‘fantastic’ job in saving historic cottage

58 minutes ago Mariam Ghaemi
Firefighters managed to save the cottage in Wickhambrook Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

Firefighters have been praised by a film star and television actor for saving the historic thatched cottage near his home.

Driver crashes into air force base and flees scene

09:03 Amy Gibbons
The driver hit the fence line at RAF Lakenheath Picture: GREGG BROWN

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after reportedly crashing into the RAF Lakenheath fence line.

Most read

‘Dangerous and can kill’ - Police find evidence of drug taking beside Suffolk village hall

Laughing gas canisters found by Great Blakenham village hall Picture: HADLEIGH POLICE

Updated Driver suffers serious injuries in collision with digger

The crash happened near to the Walnut Tree Pub in Worlington Picture: GOOGLE

Housing crisis: How the high cost of housing is forcing families out of villages

Sarah Beales has spoken of the difficulties of moving up the housing ladder in Suffolk, She is pictured with her sons Arthur (left) and Franklin (right) Picture: SARAH BEALES

Traffic delays after lorry crash on A14

The crash happened at Woolpit, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Village defeats major house-builder in row over future development

Debenham's neighbourhood plan has won approval Picture: SIMON PARKER

Updated Body found in search for missing teenager

Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24